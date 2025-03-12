Sculpting the ideal studio

Thanasi Papapostolou keeps classical sculpture alive in his backyard ‘atelier’

by

At first glance, the dark, nondescript building tucked behind a house in the Emerson East neighborhood could easily be mistaken for a two-story garage, or the world’s largest shed. But step inside and you’ll find a bright, contemporary studio, filled with museum-quality sculptures. This is the studio and teaching space of sculptor Thanasi Papapostolou.

Papapostolou, who learned the art of figurative sculpture in New York, Philadelphia, and Florence, Italy, eventually made his home in Wisconsin in 2019. He set about building his own backyard “atelier” (French for an artist’s private studio), which ended up taking a year and a half to build, after being delayed by COVID restrictions. 

Everything was meticulously planned, from the floors to the window placement. “You need concrete floors, so you can roll everything,” he says, referring to heavy sculptures and models on wheels. “You need northern light because you want indirect light. Direct sunlight is too strong for sculpture as it bleaches out the forms and produces shadows that are too dark.”

Papapostolou’s traditional mastery is on display in his collection of finished and in-progress statues, busts, reliefs and figurines. “My work reconnects to a long tradition of figurative practice. This is a blast from the past,” he says.

Clay is his medium of choice, and Papapostolou uses an array of tools and techniques to mold and detail his sculptures, including wooden sculpting tools, notched wire tools, and even just his fingers to achieve impressive detail. 

The location of his studio was appealing for a variety of reasons. “We wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to ride a bike or take a bus here,” he says. Papapostolou’s studio has recently been part of MMoCA Gallery Night and the newly formed Emerson East/Eken Park Art Walk. 

Papapostolou also teaches drawing classes at Madison College, as well as in his studio. Here, he teaches both figure drawing and figure sculpture by using his own body of work and cast collection as well as live models.

The studio has full heating, wiring, plumbing, lighting and Wi-Fi, but Papapostolou’s not bound by technology. “I don’t need to worry about my power going out, or my software license running out. I can still do my work.”

Find more information about Papapostolou and his classes at thanasipapapostolou.com, or find him on Instagram at @thanasipapapostolou.