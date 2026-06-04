UW Cinematheque embraces Bleak Week during a bleak year

× Expand A still from 'The Taste of Tea.' 'The Taste of Tea': joyously surrealistic.

From late June through late July, the UW Cinematheque is an escape during the peak summer heat with its diverse slate of feature films. This year, though, rather than provide the fluffier fare associated with the season, programmers at Madison’s premier downtown cinema hub are skewing darker — aptly for the times — in their first-time partnership with the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles for Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair.

From June 24-30, Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, will project at least one film per evening for Bleak Week, breaking from its usual summer Wednesday-through-Friday screenings. Programming commences mid-week with Steve De Jarnatt’s paranoiac black comedy-thriller Miracle Mile (1989) before wrapping the following Tuesday with Lynne Littman’s independent post-apocalyptic survival tale, Testament (1983).

In between, Cinematheque will present: a new restoration of Sergio Corbucci’s hyper-violent spaghetti western The Great Silence (1968); the Madison premiere of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s psychological horror featurette Chime (2024) that precedes the director’s pivotal procedural thriller Cure (1997); Agnès Varda’s devastatingly brilliant martial chronicle Le Bonheur (1965) in a double bill with rain-soaked French noir Such a Pretty Little Beach (1949); eccentric (and equally water-battered) Taiwanese New Wave epidemic jukebox musical The Hole (1998); and more.

Bleak Week, pioneered by American Cinematheque director of programming Chris LeMaire in 2022, is a week-long festival that’s expanded globally since its inception, and “ventures into the darkest sides of humanity and the bleakest points in human history,” LeMaire shares on the American Cinematheque’s website. As America faces national security threats and unprecedented natural (and unnatural) disasters in 2026 alone, maybe the illuminating mirror of world cinema can pierce through the pervasive cynicism.

Still, Cinematheque project assistant Josh Martin, who took the lead on this satellite version of the festival, shares a more nuanced, spirited view. “I’m often looking for these films to take me to unexpected places,” he writes via email, in determining the slate of films — and in those choices, he was given free rein, as all individual programmers were in participating cities.

He took to Miracle Mile, for example, because it “spirals off in all these terrifying and surprising directions that I wasn’t prepared for, without ever feeling shock value. In doing so, it produces this profound sense of viewer engagement.”

Bleak as these films may be, this curated collection of cinema in troubled times offers hope in the form of possibilities, radical thinking and storytelling.

Martin is the ideal Madisonian to honor the spirit of what LeMaire started, having attended the first two years of Bleak Week in person when he was a cinema and media studies graduate student at the University of Southern California. At the time, movie theaters were looking for ways to boost attendance and welcome back patrons after pandemic restrictions. “There seemed to be hesitancy over the types of films folks would see,” Martin recalls, but the success of LeMaire’s inaugural festival put that to rest.

Martin encountered an invigorating community in Los Angeles who rose up to champion emotionally intense and rewarding films like They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (1969), based on Horace McCoy’s novel, and the late Béla Tarr’s seven-hour black-and-white masterpiece, Sátántangó (1994).

In this year’s Madison incarnation, with the aid of fellow UW Cinematheque programmers Jim Healy, Ben Reiser and Mike King, Martin aims to showcase “the total spectrum of what might constitute bleak cinema: different decades, numerous national cinemas, [and] a variety of genres.”

And this is merely the first week.

In July, UW Cinematheque reverts to its typical summer weekday schedule. A pair of Mel Brooks’ classics, honoring the raconteur’s 100th birthday, will hit the screen one week apart: the buddy satire The Producers (1967), which last played at UW Cinematheque during the summer of 2013, and Brooks’ adventurous period comedy and underseen follow-up, The Twelve Chairs (1970). Alejandro González Iñárritu’s sinuous, electric network-narrative debut Amores Perros (2000) then shows in a new 4K high-resolution restoration.

Surprisingly raw pre-Code ensemble comedy-turned-melodrama The Wild Party (1929) also screens with a new restoration mid-month. Dorothy Arzner lends her skillful direction — as the only female director in 1930s Hollywood — to the film’s clique of boisterous college women with actor Clara Bow in the lead. The Wild Party screening is preceded by a curious rarity these days, a six-minute Fleischer Studios cartoon, Dizzy Dishes (1930).

In the final week of summer programming, on July 22, UW Cinematheque has secured a true world cinema gem, one of the most original and winsome films of the 21st century, Katsuhito Ishii’s The Taste of Tea (2004). American audiences may recognize Ishii as the mind behind the animated O-Ren backstory segment in Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), but The Taste of Tea harnesses the full scope of his joyously surrealist artistic predilections and talents, manifesting the introversions and extroversions alike of the extended Haruno family on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Even a decade ago, this postmodernist take on the family drama lingered in relative obscurity and in the shadow of Ishii’s kookier cult film Funky Forest: The First Contact (2005), but The Taste of Tea has steadily seen a worldwide rediscovery through distributors like Third Window Films and Film Movement.

See cinema.wisc.edu for the full lineup and projection formats. All screenings are free and open to the public.