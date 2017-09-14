Imaginary world

Madison native Beauvais Lyons not only creates whimsical lithographs — he’s created a whimsical alter ego and back story to go along with them.

Envisioned Worlds: Lithographs from the Hokes Archives, on exhibit at Edgewood College through Oct. 8, purports to represent work from the Hokes Scholarly Lithography company. In actuality, it’s an entertaining illustrated fantasy.

Beginning in 1901, according to Lyons’ elaborate story, the London-based Hokes print shop produced a steady stream of illustrations for science journals and texts. Though celebrated for making art of what otherwise would have been workaday diagrams, the firm died with its founder, Everitt Ormsby Hokes (1868-1933). The company records were saved, however.

“In the late ’70s I was fortunate enough to buy the whole archives in an auction of unclaimed goods in Long Island, in a big storage locker,” claims Lyons.

Hokes = hoax, of course, and the lithographs are beautiful, celebratory, provocative and wryly satirical. But Lyons’ greatest work of art may be the life of his fictitious, “forgotten” master artist, Everitt Ormsby Hokes.

Storytelling in fictitious first-person is a common trope in fiction, but it’s seldom used in graphic or other art forms. Lyons, however, was drawn early to the world of practical jokes. “I was a student at the UW during the Pail and Shovel era,” Lyons recalls. That was in the late 1970s, when student government covered Bascom Hill with pink flamingos and planted an ersatz Statue of Liberty atop frozen Lake Mendota.

“So the pranking themes in the work are a form of playful subversion,” he says.

“The show is a sort of homecoming for me as well as a retrospective of some of my prints from the past 25 years,” says Lyons. His one-person exhibitions have been presented at more than 60 museums, and are in the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art.

Lyons has taught printmaking in the University of Tennessee since 1985. He received his master of fine arts degree from Arizona State University in 1983, and his bachelor’s from UW-Madison in 1980.

The artist’s family has long embraced literary, graphic and performing arts. Lyons’ father, John, was a professor of English at UW-Madison. His brother, Phil, teaches art at Madison West High School and plays in several Madison bands, including The O’bros, Primitive Culture, Steely Dane and V05.

Lyons found another early influence on the UW campus, deep in the stacks of Memorial Library.

“There were these very large tomes there of Egyptological works that were printed in the same techniques as Everitt Ormsby Hokes uses,” he says. “They were just incredibly beautiful.” He says he wondered why they were not “being shown in the history of art?”

So Lyons set out to graft a fictitious science illustrator onto that history. “There’s a noble tradition of the print in service to the pursuit of knowledge that’s very much at the center of the Hokes archives,” he says.

Lyons promises to continue exploring the archive. “There are a lot of crates I still haven’t opened yet,” he says.

Lyons will deliver a public lecture at 4 p.m. Sept. 15, in Edgewood’s Anderson Auditorium. A reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery in The Stream building.