Dinner and a museum date?

Want to visit the Chazen? How about on Monday? At 6 p.m.?

Starting Sept. 3, when UW-Madison classes begin, the Chazen Museum of Art will be throwing open its doors seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s a total of 84 hours per week, and more than all similar university-affiliated museums, according to a study conducted by the Association of Art Museum Directors.

Amy Gilman , the Chazen’s director, says she is thrilled to mark her second year in the role with this dramatic shift in accessibility. “One of the things we’ve been talking about is this concept of the Wisconsin Idea and how do you serve your public much more broadly than we have historically conceived of?” says Gilman. “And that leads us to really interesting discussions, like ‘Why are we closed on Mondays?’ It started as a very practical ‘I’m new here; let’s start looking at some of the long-term assumptions we’ve made about how we do what we do — and let’s look at it from the point of view of what is the best way to serve our public, expand our public, increase accessibility, increase inclusivity — and let’s start breaking down the barriers to those things.”

Gilman says community surveys revealed a number of reasons why people didn’t visit the Chazen. Some respondents said they felt intimidated and others said it was not open when they could come. “Instead of saying ‘why would you feel that way? It’s free, it’s open regularly, you can just come in,” we said, “What can we do to ensure that people feel more comfortable coming in?’”

Gilman has been involved in many conversations about museum hours over her long career. She served as deputy director of the Toledo Museum of Art before coming to Madison in 2017. She says almost always those discussions revolved around coming up with more money to stay open a few more hours. But that did not address the “bigger problem” she says, “which is that people’s lives have changed from when these kinds of museum hours were established eons ago, and that people want to consume us in different ways, and we have to meet them where they are.”

The Chazen has also formed a partnership with Memorial Union to run a first-floor Chazen Cafe, also slated to open in September. The Cafe, lobby and first-floor gallery will be open at 8 a.m., with the rest of the museum opening at 11 a.m.

Gilman says the process of negotiating terms for the cafe helped the process along. “It became clear to me that if we could figure out how to do it, the best thing is to stop nibbling at the edges and to actually make a big leap forward and commit to doing that for at least a year — because that gives you enough time to actually see the impact, and to build an audience and get people used to that.”

In addition to working out hours with the management of the cafe, Gilman and the Chazen staff had to coordinate with University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD), which runs security for the museum’s two buildings. “That is not an insignificant ask,” says Gilman, referring to the additional hours and staff needed. “And I have to say they have really been a great partner here. We sat down with the chief, and it was very clear that the goals dovetailed together.”

Marc Lovicott, communications director for UWPD, says the university increased the department’s annual budget by approximately $360,000 to cover the change.

As of September, the museum will also begin to staff the building’s two entrances with visitor services personnel, rather than the UWPD security staff who are currently stationed at the front desks.

Gilman says she is looking forward to being a part of transforming the whole area around the Chazen as the university’s new music hall opens up this fall.

Gilman believes the Chazen already stands out among its peers, many of which are smaller and embedded within campuses, and can lead the way to others increasing access. “We need to be deeply connected to faculty and research that’s happening on campus, and we need to provide the bridge to all of those things to the rest of the Madison community, the Wisconsin community, and, I hope, the U.S.” says Gilman. “Part of the goal is to actually raise the profile of the museum to the level of the university in which we are nested.”