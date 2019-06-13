Catalog of oddities

× Expand Philip Heckman acquired a vintage card catalog that now contains “fake history” artifacts.

If “history is written by the victors,” Philip Heckman is victorious, indeed. He has rewritten the history of the state and even physically placed it in libraries. As art.

“On Ouisconsin: An Illustrated Historical Catalog” is on display at the Sequoya branch of the

“Missing punctuation on this foam fan finger inadvertently reinforces Ouisconsinites’ paradoxically low levels of self-esteem.”

Madison Public Library through August 19. It is wry, witty and brilliant.

The installation takes the form of a vintage card catalog, filled not only with index cards but important artifacts reflecting life in the “land of mumbled apologies.” Included are PEZ, the state’s official phallic symbol, the real reason for Warfarin, and of course a stein of Spring Green’s famous beer, “Shining Brau.”

There are more surprises in store for people who open some of the 15 drawers, such as headphones and a recording of the official state song, “Yawn, Ouisconsin.”

The piece has moved around to various Dane County libraries since its 2017 debut in Monona, where its creator lives. “It’s been around, but it’s never gotten the audience,” says Heckman. “I think people stumble upon it.”

According to the guest book at Sequoya, that’s not always true. “I had to take a vacation day to see this. I live in Middleton,” writes one rabid fan. Another admits, “Laughed so hard the librarians asked me to quiet down.”

A native of Merrill, Heckman briefly taught in Kenosha. For many years he worked as a consumer education writer and editor at Credit Union National Association. Now retired, he has written satirical plays for local theater companies, including contributing a short play to Broom Street Theater’s Unpresidented last fall.

When he acquired the card catalog a few years ago, he started looking for good uses. Growing up, he lived within “Schwinn distance” of a public library. “I spent a lot of time there,” says Heckman. “The card catalog is something I have fond memories of.”

× Expand “Stone cutting tool, circa 9000 BCE, exhibiting the reddish-yellow pigmented handles characteristic of the paleo-Ouisconsin squatters who called themselves Fiskaars.”

He initially filled the drawers with clues, as a mystery meant for young people. “I wanted to follow up with something for adults,” he says. “There’s something to Wisconsin that’s rife with possibilities. Anyone who’s lived here any length of time knows this is a unique and wonderful state.”

In addition to writing all the content, Heckman also fashioned many of the artifacts himself. He also transports the piece. “I haven’t earned a penny from this,” he says. “As a matter of fact, I’ve had to pay for gasoline.”

Another of the guest book signers calls the exhibit, “Very relevant and important for our times.” That probably refers to implicit comparisons to today’s accusations of “fake news.”