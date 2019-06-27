Creating order from minutiae

× Expand “Really?”collage by Ray Yoshida, 1995.

It’s been said that Miles Davis’ true genius was his ability to play the spaces in between the notes. The jazz trumpeter’s intuitive performances created strong emotional bonds with his listeners.

A similar principle works for the late Ray Yoshida, a painter and collagist whose work with students at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago led to the development of the Chicago Imagists. The Spaces in Between, a new exhibit opening June 29 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Henry Street Gallery, showcases 18 of the museum’s 26 Yoshida works that laid the foundation for one of the mid-20th century’s most important artistic movements.

“I am concerned about the coexistence of disparate forms, the spaces in between,” reads a Yoshida quote on the exhibit’s opening panel, “closeness, distances, isolation, attachment, detachment.”

The modest exhibit contains a variety of works by the Hawaii-born artist who died in 2009, including a figure drawing from his own Art Institute student days and several abstract paintings. But the lion’s share of the show is given to the precise and orderly collages Yoshida created out of scraps of paper and images often clipped from comic books.

Word balloons, characters’ shirt sleeves and architectural incidentals, such as columns and cornices, all support the comic images in unobtrusive but important ways. “He was a very informed man and an obsessive collector,” says Mel Becker Solomon, who curated the show. “How can you draw a vase of flowers that doesn’t look like a vase of flowers? For him, it was all about training the eye to see and interpret things differently.”

Part of that approach may have come from Yoshida’s early role as an art therapist for patients with schizophrenia, Becker Solomon says. The disabling condition often leads to distorted thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of paranoia, all of which create significant perceptual problems for sufferers. Yoshida’s own reinterpretation of art may have been a byproduct of his therapeutic efforts, Solomon explains.

In Yoshida’s collages the images are arranged in neat, sometimes geometrically precise rows, creating composites that function as single images while at the same time offering a wealth of visual content to those who take the time to examine each element closely.

MMoCA currently owns 208 pieces from the Chicago Imagists and hosts an online Imagists study center on its website. Many of those works directly reflect Yoshida’s influence as an instructor and his direction to students to draw inspiration from everyday items.

“He was a great teacher who inspired a lot of contemporary artists, but he also had things he wanted to say,” Solomon says. “It was always about what can be done to look at art differently.”