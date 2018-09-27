“All about the light”

× Expand Brian Rieselman

“The natural light here is good for about two hours at any given place,” says Rick Yanke, sitting beside an old low stone wall before his small canvas. Just beyond his easel is a shelf-like wide waterfall, splashing down heavily into a sun-dappled emerald pond.

It’s an unseasonably hot late-summer day at the Frank Lloyd Wright estate near Spring Green. The bumper crop of hungry mosquitoes that has plagued Madison since the record rains is prowling these rolling 800 acres of breathtaking grounds, serene fields and sloping tree-lined hills.

“Later, when I lose this light, I’ll get back to my painting of the house,” Yanke says. “I’ve already got the light painted in from an earlier session. It’s all about capturing the light.”

The house is Wright’s renowned Taliesin, and Yanke, from Madison, is joined by 28 fellow artists from the upper Midwest for “Taliesin Plein Air,” an event that benefits the preservation of the estate and its programs through a public sale of the paintings.

Although the event is the first of its kind, landscape painting in the natural light of outdoors, or open air (plein air, popular since the height of French Impressionism), isn’t new to Taliesin.

“Wright sketched the grounds regularly, drawing inspiration from it,” says Caroline Hamblen, director of programs at the historic site. Before I am escorted to visit the painters on the grounds, we chat in the restaurant of the Wright-designed Visitor Center, overlooking the Wisconsin River. Wright’s third and last wife, Olgivanna, was a plein air painter, Hamblen adds.

By promoting the work of local and regional artists, the staff at Taliesin is hoping to change some of the older perceptions about the property. Much has been written about the notorious 1914 axe murders on the estate, as well as gossip about the supposed immoral lifestyles of its free-spending residents. But Hamblen and her colleagues believe that today’s Taliesin is part of the blossoming artistic community life embodied in Spring Green and its neighbors such as the American Players Theatre.

Taliesin Plein Air is a community effort. Volunteers in Spring Green are housing the visiting painters. Food is provided by the 300-acre working farm on the estate, which also feeds the architectural students in residence.

Yanke, who works in oils, tells me he loves being able to paint any subject he likes and to wander freely over the grounds without a tour guide. I’m offered the same privilege, and soon I’m driving my little Honda up the winding narrow yellow gravel roads than span the verdant hills. I find several shady spots where I briefly interrupt and speak to the painters, who dot the landscape like figures in a painting by Georges Seurat.

The impression (if you will) is charming, bucolic, blissfully quiet and peaceful. If it weren’t for the occasional car or can of bug spray, the sensation is like going back in time.

Tom Gilbert, Madison-based coordinator for a group called Dane County Plein Air Painters, also works in oils. “We paint from life and anybody can do it,” he says. “It’s not merely copying what you see, but creating a vision and employing some invention to achieve it.”

The democratic and generous view of the art form seems to be shared by the handful of painters I talk with. Of course, anyone can give painting a whirl, but the regional artists selected for this event all show professional acumen and authority in their work as draftspersons and colorists, taking the representational aspects of their compositions in startlingly beautiful and individual directions.

Susan Klabak, of Wild Rose, works with pastels, but most of the artists I talk to prefer paint — mainly the slower-drying oil (as opposed to faster-drying acrylic) paint for these quickly completed smaller-scale works (11 by 14 inches on stretched canvas is common, usually nothing larger than 16 by 20).

“It doesn’t get better than this, being out here in nature,” she says. “I think that when people see my work they hopefully respond to the surprising variations in color in the natural world. Green isn’t just green any more than snow is merely white. It’s often blue.”

Tom Smith of Wauwatosa also paints in oils. “I’m trying to capture something fairly quickly in a place with so much history,” he says. “I love Wright’s architecture. There’s just a beautiful spirit here.”

I’m struck by the dimensionality, color, light and, yes, sweetness, of these sweeping, small canvases. The sheer fun of being creative is infectious.

It starts raining within 24 hours of my visit, and it’s raining as I write this. I’m wondering what surprises will appear in the day’s new canvases as the light and the atmosphere make their shifts and changes on the scenes nature itself composes.

And I’m reminded of what Rick Yanke told me about the way the light here is always “moving,” imbuing every atom and line with vibrant life, all throughout Taliesin and the land from which it sprang.

“When you have a house like this to paint,” says Yanke, pointing a glinting green-tipped brush, “It’s even more inspiring than a mountain.”