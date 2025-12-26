× Expand courtesy The Earthlings The Earthlings on stage at their 2024 New Year's Revolution concert. The Earthlings

What to say about 2025? Perhaps Keith Whitley (and later Alison Krauss) sang the correct answer: "You say it best / when you say nothing at all." Here's some events to send the year off on a fun note.

Music & comedy:

Alchemy Cafe: Nuggernaut with Robin Lee & Adam Ginsberg, 10 p.m.

El Alegre Bar, DeForest: DJ The Show, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Atwood Music Hall: The Earthlings, Seasaw, Wurk, DJ Kayla Kush, 8 p.m. $35 ($25 adv.).

This New Year’s Eve tradition settles in at a new venue this year, the Atwood Music Hall. Madison rockers The Earthlings ground the festivities with all-local guests Seasaw (pristine indie folk), Wurk (jammy Phish and Umphrey’s McGee acolytes), and DJ Kayla Kush (host of Saturday Night Style on WORT-FM). It’s billed as an “immersive” multimedia evening, but more importantly: bring your dancing shoes. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Beaver Dam Country Club, Beaver Dam: Piano Fondue, 8:30 p.m. $75. Tickets: beaverdamcountryclub.com.

Bowl-a-Vard Lanes: Midnight Angel, 8 p.m.

Bur Oak: DJ ScaryMike, The Geminis, 7:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: theburoakmadison.com.

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson: Chris Hanson Band, 5:30 p.m. Sold out; waiting list: cafecarpe.com.

Cafe Coda: Gerri DiMaggio Trio, 5 p.m.; Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, 8 p.m. ($30); DJ IllxstMaMi, 1 a.m. ($10). Tickets: cafecoda.club.

× Expand leavekidd B•P•Lar and a mixing deck. B•P•Lar

Cardinal Bar: DJs B•P•Lar, FNÜ, Huck Sin, 9 p.m. $15.

Come Back In: Jason D. Petitt Band, 9 p.m.

Comedy on State: Mike Lester, 5, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. $54-$36.

A perusal of comedian and actor Mike Lester’s performance clips online from over the last decade or so provides a cornucopia of moods and attitudes, from snarky to self-deprecating, squeaky clean to sleaze-friendly. Which persona will appear for New Year’s Eve? Maybe it depends which showtime you choose, but it will be funny no matter what. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

Concourse Hotel: Charlie Painter Trio 3 p.m., comedy by Eric O'Shea 8:15 p.m,. VO5, 9:30 p.m., Frank Martin Busch & the Names 9:45 p.m. $150/$75 (other packages with rooms available): concoursehotel.com.

Crucible: DJs Matt Fanale, psych0tron, Senseless, Acideon, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. $25 ($20 adv.). Tickets: brownpapertickets.com.

× Expand Kristin Shafel The Jimmys at The Tinsmith. The Jimmys

East Side Club: Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy, The Jimmys, 7 p.m. $80. Tickets here.

Essen Haus: Gary Beal Band, 9 p.m.

Gamma Ray: Dogsblood, The Central, Lunar Moth, Bashford, The Scratch-Offs, DJs Major Tom, Kyle SPG, 7 p.m. $20 ($15 adv.). Tickets: gammaray.bar.

Garver Feed Mill: Gimme Gimme Disco DJs, 9:30 p.m. $40 ($30 adv.). Tickets: simpletix.com.

Harmony Bar: Bluegrass jam, 1 p.m.; Combo Noir, 9:30 p.m. $15 ($13 adv.). Tickets here.

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The members of People Brothers Band. People Brothers Band

High Noon Saloon: The Kissers, 5 p.m. ($19.25 adv.); Wonderfunk, People Brothers Band, 9:30 p.m. ($25.95 adv.).

If you’re in search of rootsy sounds to dance to on New Year’s Eve, look no further than the High Noon, which hosts two Wisconsin bands known for making dancers of listeners. People Brothers Band has been bringing positive vibes and rockin' soul music to the Midwest and beyond for more than 15 years, featuring inimitable lead vocalist Teresa Marie. Wonderfunk is a newer project fronted by fleet-fingered guitarist Ben Majeska (of Armchair Boogie) and electric mandolinist Trevor Northsoul, who keep it laid back until they start shredding leads. Tickets: high-noon.com.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison: Red Hot Horn Dawgs, 9 p.m.

Ivory Room: Anthony Cao, Leslie Cao, Jim Ripp 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $63.87 adv. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

KurNiki's, Pine Bluff: DJ Kevin, 8 p.m.

Liquid: Birthdayy Partyy, Spookybro, many more, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. $25.77 adv. ($36.60 ages 18-20).

Those looking to keep on dancing till the wee hours have a few options to be found on the NYE calendar this year, including Liquid’s annual blowout. About 20 regional DJs on two stages are headed up by sets from Chicago EDM producer duo Birthdayy Partyy and Madison bass fave Spookybro. The night also includes Aviator, Discookitten, Mercury, Drinkursoju, Ethan Taylor, Foreign, Hot Coco, JL3, K9, Korantine, LSDAHM, MVBS, Obzenth, Powerup, S^Cube, Teryx and Voss. Tickets here.

× Expand Vanessa Pants Photography DJ Fuzzy Duck at the Cardinal. DJ Fuzzy Duck

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge: DJ Nick Nice, 4-8 p.m.; DJ Fuzzy Duck, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Looking for something different? For the first hour of the DecaDance NYE party at Lola’s, DJ Nick Nice will be playing music from the 1920s to the 1940s. That will be followed by music from the 1950s-1960s at 5 p.m. and 1970s-1980s at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations were snapped up quickly but the bar area is first come first served. The party continues with DJ Fuzzy Duck playing music from the 1980s-1990s starting at 9 p.m., 2000s-2010s at 10 p.m., and 2020 on at midnight. Check for tickets to the late night party at lolasmadison.com.

Lone Girl, Waunakee: DJs Joe Romenesko, JC7, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Majestic: Granny Shot, 9 p.m. $22.85 adv. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

Malt House: Slipjig, 8 p.m.

Moxy Madison-Ático Lounge: DJs FNÜ, Abesm, Mithyka, Bouncy Bear, 9 p.m. $30.

Muskellounge and Sporting Club: SpareTime Bluegrass Band, 6 p.m. $25.

Billed as “New Year’s Eve for Geezers,” this early concert is part of the NYE party at one of the east-side’s favorite hangout rooms, the Muskellounge and Sporting Club. Music will be provided by a Madison traditional music powerhouse, SpareTime Bluegrass Band. The membership over the decades has ebbed and flowed around the guitar and vocals of Bob Batyko, and the band always provides some top notch pickin' and singin'. Contact Batyko for advance reservations: bbatyko1@gmail.com.

North Street Cabaret: Cash Box Kings with Lee Kanehira, 9 p.m. $41.35 adv. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

× Expand Pete Olsen Photography Mane Thompson at the mic. Mane Thompson

Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove: No Limit, Mane Thompson, Mania, Fish Riot, The Modern Street, 6:30 p.m., $10.

This all-ages early show features five young Wisconsin bands, two of which have already played the state’s “Big Gig,” Summerfest, as part of the annual Rockonsin competition. Madison hard rock quartet No Limit was runner up in 2024 and again a finalist in 2025, and Green Bay band Mania was another 2025 finalist. Also on the bill is Mane Thompson, a Madison eighth grader who just released a new collaboration with The Racing Pulses, “Rewrite the Past;” Madison quartet Fish Riot; and Verona pop quintet The Modern Street. Tickets at simpletix.com.

Our House: Josh Harty, 7:30 p.m. $20. RSVP required: annedave@chorus.net.

Paddy Mac's, Verona: Top Shelf, 4:30 p.m.

Palette Bar & Grill: Bill Roberts Combo, 5:30 p.m.

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, Paoli: Jim White, 6 p.m.

Red Rock Saloon: Nick Hickman, 8 p.m. $40. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

× Expand John Flores The Retro Specz on stage. The Retro Specz

Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee: Retro Specz, 8 p.m.

The Rigby: DJ Mix It Mitch, 10 p.m. Free.

Roxxy: DJs Choko Loco, Lalo, Ness, 9 p.m.

Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Violet Palms, badcandy, 7:30 p.m. Free/donations.

The Sylvee: DJs Creating.A.Movement, Trini, 8 p.m. $48.50-$19.60 adv. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

Tavernakaya: DJ Chamo, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. $25 ($20 adv.). Tickets here.

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road: Dave & Heather, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Woof's: DJ Tony Ritschard, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

× Expand facebook.com/CjayTheLyricist Cjay the Lyricist sitting in a church. Cjay the Lyricist

Other events:

A Holy Encounter: Games for all ages, music by Cjay The Lyricist, Xavier, Kyng Flourish, Ali Verline, 8:30 p.m., Fountain of Life Covenant Church.

Ball Drop Blitz: Mercury Players Theatre and Know Better Productions short plays created in 24 hours, 8 p.m., Bartell Theatre. $30/$25. Tickets: bartelltheatre.org.

Family Walk: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona, 6:30 p.m.

What better way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 than by connecting with nature? This free Friends of Urban Nature event, led by naturalist Julie Melton, focuses on sight, hearing and smell in the winter night. There may be owls and the leaves rustling in the leaves of marcenscent oaks. Wear warm clothes and get even warmer around the campfire with hot chocolate. Family-friendly, but leave your pets at home. The walk is co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. Updates on ALNC’s Facebook page.

Holiday Express: Final day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Olbrich Gardens. $10 ($6 ages 6-12).

Madison Children's Museum: Baby New Year Party, ages 0-3, 9-10:30 a.m.; NYE Dance Party, 1:30-3 p.m. $14 admission.

My Family New Year's Eve: Keva Sports Center, Middleton, 2-8 p.m. $24 (free ages 2 and under).

This event designed for the younger set features open indoor sports play and giant inflatables, balloon artists, and more. There's also plenty of entertainment, including songs and stories by David Landau (hourly from 4-7 p.m.), James the Magician (2:30 and 3:30 p.m.), juggler TJ Howell 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.), and interactive performances by Central Midwest Ballet Academy (3 and 4:30 p.m.). Find more info and tickets at kevasports.com.

New Year's Eve Celebration: Talk by Gen Kelsang Dorje and social time, 6:30 p.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. $20. Tickets: meditationinmadison.org.

New Year's Eve Cheese Drop: Main Street Monroe event, with activities and beer garden 3 p.m., cheese drop 5 p.m. (midnight in Switzerland), Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe.