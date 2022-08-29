What to do in Madison this week: Solar Fake, ‘Mean Girls’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Melanie Haack The members of Solar Fake in front of a brick wall. Solar Fake

Solar Fake, Monday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., Crucible: German band Solar Fake makes synthpop in the vein of Depeche Mode but the groove is a little less dark and even more danceable. Denver's Whorticulture and the Twin Cities' Absynthe of Faith are worthy disciples of the same groove, which should make this bill irresistible, even if it is Monday.

Substitute, Monday, Aug. 29, Dark Horse ArtBar, 8 p.m.: Less than a year after beginning to host music, the Dark Horse has already become a haven for a wide range of intriguing bands out on tours which otherwise might skip Madison. Another winner in August is Substitute , a New York City band which, judging by the limited recorded evidence to be found, plays straight ahead, hard-edged, but melodic and hooky rock 'n roll. That's not all that common in 2022. The locals on the bill are appropriately chosen, including the debut club tilt for The Back Issues (with members of Small Mediums, Rocket Bureau and New Recruits) and loud pop rockers Bent Antenna.

× Expand courtesy UW Arboretum "Nesting" by Memory Cloth Circle member Cynthia Quinn.

Memory Cloth Circle, through Aug. 31, UW Arboretum Visitor Center: “Bees, Birds and Other Wee Beasties” is a gathering of textile art by the Memory Cloth Circle that highlights our friends the pollinators. These are colorful, whimsical and joyful works that celebrate these small creatures on whom we large creatures depend. The Memory Cloth Circle began in 2013 as an outgrowth of the Wisconsin Triennial; member artists convey stories through needlework, fabric and other mixed media. Visitor Center hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-4 p.m. weekends.

Glow Zone, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Madison Children's Museum: All ages are invited to create a fairy-tale themed art work...and then see what it looks like when viewed in black light. The Madison Children's Museum will transform its Celebrations Room into an ultraviolet haven during the week before school starts. The museum is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-4 pm. Wednesdays-Sundays (with extended hours to 8 p.m. Thursdays), and this activity is free with admission.

× Expand Ya-Ling Tsai John Galligan in front of a lake. John Gallilgan

John Galligan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Few novels dwell on Wisconsin’s seedy underbelly as strikingly as John Galligan’s grim and gripping “Bad Axe County” series. The fourth title in the series, Bad Day Breaking, finds Sheriff Heidi Kick battling a religious sect hell-bent on turning Bad Axe County into the next Jonestown. Meanwhile, one of Heidi's ex-boyfriends is out on parole and seeking revenge as a nasty snowstorm bears down. Bad Day Breaking hits stores Aug. 30, and Galligan — a Madison College writing instructor whose publishing career has received a second wind from the Bad Axe County books — will celebrate its release with this in-person and Crowdcast event. Find ticket info at mysterytomebooks.com .

Mean Girls, Aug. 30-Sept. 4, Overture Hall: Tina Fey adapted her screenplay for the 2004 film Mean Girls into a Broadway sensation, featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Cady, formerly home-schooled, experiences culture shock when she starts attending a suburban Illinois high school. Revisit her war with “The Plastics,” rulers of the class. Fun fact: Fey based her screenplay on a self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, by Rosalind Wiseman. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 30-31; 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1; 8 p.m., Sept. 2; 2 and 8 p.m., Sept. 3; and 1 p.m., Sept. 4.

× Expand Rebecca Ciprus Chad McCullough

Jazz at Five, Wednesday, Aug. 31, The Forum, 4 p.m.: The annual Jazz at Five series wraps up with a double bill of ensembles led by trumpeter Chad McCullough — his eponymous quartet and the UW-Madison Jazz Ensemble All-Stars. Youth bands open both concerts. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

Echoing Overseas: Asian Artistic Exchange, through Nov. 28, Chazen Museum of Art: East meets West; West meets East. The artistic influences each has had on the other is the subject of Echoing Overseas: Asian Artistic Exchange, a new exhibition with 50-some artworks from a range of time periods. Curators have broken down the influences, from imitation to appropriation, alteration, misunderstanding, and rejection. More exhibit-related events are yet to be scheduled, including a papermaking session and a tea ceremony.

× Expand copyright Sidi Wacho The four members of Sidi Wacho in front of a light colored background. Sidi Wacho

The Sessions at McPike, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, McPike Park, 5-10 p.m.: The 2022 Sessions concert series comes to a close with two more nights of stellar music. Aug. 31 headliner Sidi Wacho features an international roster of players from Chile and France, merging rhythms from South America and Africa with electronica and hip-hop. Bring your dancing shoes because Sidi Wacho is joined by the People Brothers Band and Grupo Candela, with Forró Fo Sho playing in the tent between mainstage sets. Sept. 1 features the Lost Bayou Ramblers, a Louisiana band cross-pollinating Cajun music (mostly sung in Cajun French) with other genres; all-star regional support is provided by Cash Box Kings, The Civil Engineers, and Wagoner & Gaines in the tent. These free, volunteer-run events benefit six area nonprofit organizations: Intertribal Agriculture Council, Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Center, NAMI Dane County, WORT-FM and Urban League. Visit sessionsatmcpike.org for the complete schedule and more on the bands.

× Expand Ruthie Bryant Sarah Edmonds against a backdrop of hillside and skyline. Sarah Edmonds is Larsen Gardens.

Larsen Gardens, Wednesday, Aug. 31, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Seattle-by-way-of-Nashville artist Sarah Edmonds' project Larsen Gardens is a smooth, dreamy, sometimes lo-fi mood machine. Larsen has some of the verve of a late-'60s vocalist in the mold of Karen Carpenter or Laura Nyro, but she's her own woman. With Sigra, Meggie Shays.

Snail Mail, Wednesday, Aug. 31, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, is back on tour after vocal chord surgery postponed dates earlier in 2022. Jordan doesn't belt them out like Adele (who has faced the same throat surgery in the past); her groove is guitar-based indie/alt, with a quirky, atmospheric and sometimes arrhythmic approach to songwriting. With Momma, Hotline TNT. Sold out.

UW Cinematheque, Thursdays-Saturdays, 9/1-10/6, Vilas Hall-Room 4070, 7 p.m.: As the commercial theaters have all but abandoned art cinema in Madison, some continue working to screen new films that otherwise could only be seen at home, if at all. UW Cinematheque is taking their efforts to fill this programming gap to another level during the fall semester and screening a Madison premiere every Thursday. Sept. 1 kicks off the series with Fire of Love, an acclaimed documentary drawn from archival footage of volcano-studying scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft; upcoming Thursdays include films from France, South Korea, Belgium and Australia. Cinematheque is not abandoning its repertory of classics, though; of particular note this month are Little Murders, a 1971 directorial effort by Alan Arkin that is hilarious and horrifying, sometimes simultaneously; and Francis Ford Coppola's neglected 1969 character study, The Rain People. Find much more at cinema.wisc.edu.

× Expand trevorwallacecomedy.com Comedian Trevor Wallace with a red jacket against a green background. Trevor Wallace

Trevor Wallace, Sept. 1-3, Comedy on State, 7:30 & 10 p.m.: Trevor Wallace first built a following with Vine videos while he was in college, and continues making satirical videos on various topics; recent targets posted on his YouTube channel include entertaining slams on speakeasies and guys into vinyl records. He's also good at interacting with an audience, as documented in a clip from a recent tour stop in Canada ("She Got High on Kool-Aid??"). How will he slam audiences in Madison? If you bought tickets for his sold-out three-night stand, you will find out.

Rooftop Cinema, Thursday, Sept. 1, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 8 p.m.: MMoCA's rooftop film series explores a quartet of recent documentaries for its fall 2022 schedule. The final screening features North By Current, a personal documentary from filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax about truths discovered on returning to his hometown following the death of his niece, on Sept. 1. Ticket sales begin at 7:30 p.m. in the lobby; find more info on the series at mmoca.org .

The Bellwether Syndicate, Thursday, Sept. 1, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Dark, but often with a driving beat, The Bellwether Syndicate is definitely goth, but also, you know, fun. Or at least they're a good reminder of why loud metal can be a tonic to the soul. Stockholm's Then Comes Silence and Chicago's Bellhead open, in an equally dark and driving vein. Tickets here.

