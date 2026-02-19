× Expand James Pederson Wristwatch celebrates the release of 'III' Feb. 21 at the Crystal Corner Bar. Wristwatch celebrates the release of 'III' Feb. 21 at the Crystal Corner Bar.

Melissa Faliveno, Thursday, Feb. 19, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Mount Horeb native and former Isthmus contributor Melissa Faliveno is back with her second book and debut novel. In an email to friends and supporters, Faliveno calls Hemlock “a spooky little story about inheritance and transformation set in a shadow version of the Wisconsin Northwoods” as well as “a queer Midwestern Gothic.” Also reportedly in starring roles: “Friday fish fries, brandy old fashioneds, and cheese curds, obviously.” Faliveno will be in conversation with Madison novelist Maggie Ginsberg.

Expand courtesy The Porch Flowers The Porch Flowers on stage at High Noon Saloon. The Porch Flowers

Max & the Fellow Travelers + Porch Flowers, Thursday, Feb. 19, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: This bill jump-starting “The Horse Runs Wild Through the Midwest” mini-tour is a good sampler of roots and folk artists on the rise. Max & the Fellow Travelers is a Milwaukee outfit led by Max Niemann of Diet Lite; their most recent EP, Clean Copy, features country songs with punk inflections. Alewives, a project led by singer-songwriter Gunnar Schmitz, has been a consistent presence in Madison clubs since growing into a rockin' full band in late 2024. Winefred RT features former Madisonan Zoe Bockhorst, whose emotionally direct songs and powerful voice have rapidly found an audience; expect a debut album soon. Joining the tourmates is Madison roots-rockers The Porch Flowers (catch a sample of their fiddle-forward, harmony-drenched sound from a recent WSUM-FM Snake Sessions broadcast). Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand Julia Houck Scott Stanley, Josh Gibbons and Colleen Murphy, from left, in 'C'est La Vie.' Scott Stanley, Josh Gibbons and Colleen Murphy, from left, in 'C'est La Vie,' Madison Public Theatre, 2026.

C’est La Vie, through Feb. 21, Bartell Theatre: Though this production is new, the concept is familiar: a lifetime includes a lot of scenes you don’t realize mattered until later. C’est La Vie, presented by Madison Public Theatre, features a collection of short works, written by Gretchen Suárez-Peña, that examine “the little things that make us all human,” as described by the playwright. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Julia Matthew Photography A 2025 Whoopensocker performance. Whoopensocker

Whoopensocker LIVE! Friday, Feb. 20, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona, 6:30 p.m.: If you’ve ever listened to a 3rd grader tell a story and thought, this is unhinged but also kind of brilliant, Whoopensocker is here to prove you right. The arts education program puts professional actors, improvisers and musicians in schools as teaching artists, who work with kids to turn their stories into a one-night-only variety show. Think SNL meets story time: fast, funny, occasionally sweet, and powered by the kind of imagination adults spend the rest of their lives trying to get back. Tickets at whoopensocker.org.

Expand Kathy Clancy Participants during a past Model Railroad School event. Model Railroad School

Mad City Model Railroad Show, Feb. 21-22, Alliant Energy Center: For its 58th year, the Mad City Model Railroad Show has expanded in size to more than 100,000 square feet — making it one of the region’s most wide-ranging model train shows and expected to attract more than 8,500 attendees. Modular model railroad scenes in a variety of scales (Z, N, HO, S, O and G) will be on display and operated by clubs from Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Vendors from throughout the Midwest also will be selling model train- and rail-related merch. Free rides on a large indoor train will be available, too, and door prizes will be awarded hourly. Plus, kids ages 5-15 can register to win one of eight $240 train sets. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22; find more info at nmra-scwd.org.

Expand Sue Gitchel The Dawg Bones (left to right): Carl Gitchel, Todd Thompson, Steve Oasen.

Battle of the Barrels, Saturday, Feb. 21, Lake Louie/Wisconsin Brewing, Verona, 1-5 p.m.: On the surface, it’s a tasting to compare barrel-aged beers from Working Draft, Central Waters, G5, 3 Floyds, Starkweather, Full Mile, Potosi, Karben4 and Lake Louie. Keeping them company are the distilleries and winemakers that make those barrels special: Wollersheim, Whiskey Run and Dancing Goat. But it’s also a mid-winter good time, with classic rock and roll from Mount Horeb’s Dawg Bones, and the cult Milwaukee food truck Cousins Main Lobster. Craft beer and a lobstah roll, that is wicked pissah. Tickets at lakelouiebrewing.com.

Expand Shervin Lainez Vienna Teng and instruments. Vienna Teng

Vienna Teng, Saturday, Feb. 21, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist, singer and composer Vienna Teng hasn’t released a new full-length album since 2013, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy on creative projects in the interim. (And, like many musicians in the streaming era, Teng holds down a day job.) One of the most notable projects is Teng’s climate activism, including recurring virtual hangouts, post-concert workshops and more, for which she was named one of 50 climate and justice leaders to watch in 2025 by Grist. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

