Where are the fireworks in Madison and Dane County?

× Expand Jingda Chen on Unsplash A fireworks display.

If you love the night sky lit up with flashes and the accompanying booms (or, would like a warning to evacuate the area with your pets), here's a list of fireworks in the week leading up to Independence Day weekend in Dane County or just beyond.

June 27

Madison Mallards: vs. Lakeshore, 6:35 p.m., June 27, Warner Park, Madison; low-decibel fireworks follow at dusk. mallardsbaseball.com .

June 28

Forward Madison FC: Fireworks follow match vs. One Knoxville, 6 p.m., June 28, Breese Stevens Field, Madison,with music by DJ Andre, player meet & greet. breesestevensfield.com .

Madison Night Mares: vs. Wausau, 1:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., June 28, Warner Park, Madison; fireworks follow at dusk. madisonnightmares.com .

June 29

Badger Midgets, IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Legends: Midget racing: Hot laps 5 p.m., racing 6 p.m., June 29, Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, with fireworks following. angellpark.racing .

July 2

Festival Foods Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., July 2, Hometown USA Community Park, Verona. Rain date July 3. festfoods.com/fireworks .

July 3

July 3rd Celebration: 4-11 p.m., July 3, Norsk Golf Club, Mount Horeb, with kids' activities, music by Jonas Kittoe 4 pm, The Usual Suspects 6 pm, Zac Matthews Band 8 pm, fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/norskgc .

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 3. deforestarea.com . 608-846-2922.

Madison Mallards: vs. Wausau, 5:35 p.m., July 3, Warner Park, Madison; fireworks follow at dusk. mallardsbaseball.com .

Lions Fest & Fireworks: Edgerton Lions annual event, 4 p.m.-midnight, July 3, Race Track Park, Edgerton, with kids' activities, music by Lounge Lizards 4 p.m., Dawg Bones 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/EdgertonLionsClub .

Johnson Creek Independence Day Celebration: Family-friendly activities, 7 p.m., July 3, Centennial Park, Johnson Creek, with music by the Danny Miller Band, fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/visitjohnsoncreekwisconsin .

July 4

Monona Community Festival: July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona, with music, carnival (opens July 2), art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com .

Stoughton Fair: July 2-6, Mandt Park, Stoughton, with carnival, community exhibits, entertainment; fireworks at dusk, July 4. stoughtonfair.com .

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee, with music by The Breakfast Club 2 p.m., Boogie & the Yo-Yoz 6:30 p.m., kids’ activities, fireworks at dusk. Rain date: July 5. waunaboom.com .

Maple Bluff Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. More neighborhood activities during the day: villageofmaplebluff.com .

Madison Night Mares: vs. Wausau, 4:05 p.m., July 4, Warner Park, Madison; fireworks follow at dusk. madisonnightmares.com .

Shorewood Hills Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, Blackhawk Country Club. More neighborhood activities during the day: shorewood-hills.org .

Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration: July 4, Lions Park, Mazomanie, with youth baseball tourney 9 am, Iron Horse Cornet Band 7 p.m., fireworks dusk. facebook.com/mazomaniechamber .

Lake Mills Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, public viewing at Seljan Company, 100 S.C.P. Ave., Lake Mills. facebook.com/LM4thofJuly .

Evansville Fourth of July: July 3-6, Lake Leota Park, Evansville. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. facebook.com/ALakeLeota4th .

Columbus Fourth of July: July 1-6, Fireman's Park, Columbus, with carnival, entertainment, parade at noon and fireworks at dusk, July 4. columbuswi4th.com .

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 3-6, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at 10 p.m., July 4-5. whitewater4th.com .

Milton Fourth of July: July 2-5, Schilberg Park, Milton, with music, carnival, sports tournaments, fireworks on July 4. milton4thofjuly.com .

Light Up the Lake: Fourth of July celebration, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., July 4, Deacon Mills Park and downtown Green Lake; fireworks at dusk. visitgreenlake.com . 920-294-3231.

