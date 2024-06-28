Where are the fireworks in Dane County?

× Expand Jimmy Benavides/courtesy Monona Festival Fireworks at a past Monona Community Festival. Fireworks at a past Monona Community Festival.

If you love the flashbooms (or, would like a warning to evacuate with your pets), here's a list of Independence Day fireworks in Dane County or just beyond.

Fireworks on June 29

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus: 6 p.m., June 29, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with music by Uncommon Denominator, Seasaw, Eddy Birth, Carnage the Executioner, fireworks. breesestevensfield.com.

Fireworks on July 3

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 3. deforestarea.com. 608-846-2922.

Madison Mallards: Fireworks follow game vs. Wisconsin Rapids; game time 5:35 p.m., July 3, Warner Park. mallardsbaseball.com.

July Third Celebration: 4-10:30 p.m., July 3, Norsk Golf Club, Mount Horeb, with kids' activities, music by Contruhversey 4 p.m., Hi-Fi Comets 6 p.m., Echo Rays 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk. norskgolfclub.com.

Festival Foods Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., July 3, Hometown USA Community Park, Verona. Rain date: July 5. festfoods.com/fireworks.

Fireworks on July 4

Monona Community Festival: July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona, with music, carnival (opens July 2), art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com.

Stoughton Fair: July 3-7, Mandt Park, Stoughton, with carnival, community exhibits, entertainment; fireworks at dusk, July 4. stoughtonfair.com.

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee, with music by The Breakfast Club 2 p.m., Boogie & the Yo-Yoz 6:30 p.m., kids’ activities, fireworks 9:45 p.m. Rain date: July 5. waunaboom.com.

Maple Bluff Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. More neighborhood activities during the day: villageofmaplebluff.com.

Shorewood Hills Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, Blackhawk Country Club. More neighborhood activities during the day: shorewood-hills.org.

Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration: July 4, Lions Park, Mazomanie, with baseball, Iron Horse Cornet Band 7 p.m., fireworks dusk. facebook.com/mazomaniechamber.

Lake Mills Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk, July 4, public viewing at Seljan Company, 100 S.C.P. Ave., Lake Mills. facebook.com/LM4thofJuly.

Evansville Fourth of July: July 4-6, Lake Leota Park, Evansville. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. facebook.com/ALakeLeota4th.

Columbus Fourth of July: July 2-7, Fireman's Park, Columbus, with carnival, entertainment, parade at noon and fireworks at dusk, July 4. columbuswi4th.com.

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 3-6, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at 10 p.m., July 4 and 6. whitewater4th.com.

Milton Fourth of July: July 3-7, Schilberg Park, Milton, with music, carnival, sports tournaments, fireworks on July 4. milton4thofjuly.com.

Light Up the Lake: Fourth of July celebration, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., July 4, Deacon Mills Park and downtown Green Lake; fireworks at dusk. visitgreenlake.com. 920-294-3231.

Fireworks on July 6

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, July 5-6, along the Riverway, Sauk City; fireworks dusk Saturday. fireontheriver.org.