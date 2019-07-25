Hope for the arts

× Expand Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney.

The good news is Wisconsin isn’t in last place. We’re just 48th in the nation when it comes to state funding for the arts, thanks in no small part to former Gov. Scott Walker’s slash-and-burn policies. But priorities may be shifting with new leadership in Tony Evers’ administration.

In 2011, the Wisconsin Arts Board staff was cut and funding went from $2.4 million to the minimum required to receive federal matching dollars, $759,000.

“We’re as lean and mean as we’ve been since 2011,” says Arts Board executive director George Tzougros. The board had to reduce or eliminate support for independent artists, arts organizations and venues. The Overture Center for the Arts alone took a $21,000 hit. Around 15 arts agencies around the state were affected, including the city of Madison Arts Commission.

But there’s some slight improvement in the state budget signed by Evers on July 3. There’s a little bit more money, a related program of grants for marketing, and a lot of excitement.

NEA funding for state matching has increased from $759,000 in 2011 to $813,700 for fiscal 2020. The state has not budgeted to match that increase, but Tzougros hopes the difference may yet be made up by the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.

Under Walker, the Arts Board lost its agency status within the Department of Administration and was placed under the Department of Tourism.

“When we started out in this situation we were on an ocean that was really choppy, and when we got parked into tourism, it was actually a calm port in the storm,” says Tzougros. That’s worked out so well that leaving tourism is “not something that we’re seeking at all at this point.”

“It would be hard for me to say that we are in a really good place, knowing that we had at one time 10 people doing this work and now we have four,” Tzougros adds, “but there’s no better department to be working with than tourism.”

Another asset to the board is Evers’ appointee for tourism secretary, Sara Meaney. The Milwaukee native’s background includes healthcare marketing, advertising agency work and fundraising. In 2018, after serving on its board for six years, she became chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film, a nonprofit that hosts that city’s annual film festival.

“I’m still learning as I go,” says Meaney, “but the more I’ve dug into the opportunity, the more I excited I get about the overlap between tourism and attracting visitors to the state, and the role that our arts play in that reason for visitation.”

Evers’ budget proposed to reinstate the Arts Board’s public art program at $500,000, and provide the board with one staff person to manage that program. “Unfortunately that disappeared on the first day of the budget discussion,” says Tzougros.

Meanwhile, Meaney says the Department of Tourism is working to integrate the arts into its planning processes, and has brought Tzougros onto the strategic planning leadership team. One result of that partnership is the Department of Tourism’s Joint Effort Marketing Program (JEM).

“Many of the community events that are funded through JEM grants have an arts component,” says Tzougros. “Think of a festival that doesn’t have music involved, think of a festival that doesn’t have an art fair involved. These may not be strictly and only arts events but they certainly have important arts components.”

“Without question a vibrant arts community is important for retaining and attracting a talented future workforce as well,” Meaney says. “So the role that tourism plays in that, directly and indirectly, in partnership with the arts, cannot be understated.”