Parus Pen

Parus Pen is a one-man Santa's workshop handcrafting functional works of art. Each fine writing pen, wine stopper, or miniature birdhouse is handmade on a lathe using traditional woodworking techniques and tools. Bright acrylics, stabilized burls, antler, a variety of woods, and clear cast objects like computer circuit boards or vintage postage stamps offer something for everyone! Available exclusively online at paruspen.com with free shipping until Christmas!

Arcadia Books

Arcadia Books, the Wisconsin River Valley's independent bookstore and café, offers a first-rate selection of books with friendly and knowledgeable booksellers.

The Paper Crane café offers a full menu of specialty coffee drinks and teas, bursting Boba, smoothies, house-baked pastries, specialty cheeses, and wine & beer.

Terrific holiday gifts for everyone including Gift Cards. Open daily.

102 E. Jefferson Street.

Dennis Alfred Phillips Art to Wear

Handcrafted ready-to-wear and bespoke knit clothing and much more. Fine materials, rich colors and exquisite textures.

Visit Alfred Art to Wear between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24 for the Winter Art Market, featuring handmade items by 15 Spring Green area artists. At 159 N Lexington St.