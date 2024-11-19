The Center for Black Excellence and Culture Community Update

media release: The Center team is thrilled to invite you to our first community update, where we’ll share exciting progress and insights on our journey.

Since The Center's historic groundbreaking in June, we've made significant strides in both constructing our unique facility—designed to uplift Black joy, Black innovation, and Black wellness —and in strengthening our capacity to serve. The Center's project team has been working tirelessly, not only to hire talented staff and develop meaningful programming but also to engage with our community, stakeholders, and supporters like you. We are excited to update you!

The update will include brief remarks from the following individuals:

Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, CEO & founder, The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Rafeeq Asad, vice president / director of team development, JLA Architects

Dr. Richard Davidison, founder & director of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Dana Pellebon, performing arts program development for The Center

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH, physician, assistant professor, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics - UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Reserve your spot to this free virtual event and you will recieve a Zoom Webinar link in your confirmation email.

We hope to see you there!