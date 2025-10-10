media release: Social Painting – Day of the Dead Skulls!

Come paint your own papier-mâché skull, inspired by the Day of the Dead celebration, at our Social Painting event. Invite your friends and enjoy an evening full of creativity and fun! In this class, Instructor Monica will guide you step by step to create your unique artwork.

This event is for adults only and is the perfect opportunity to relax, socialize, and connect with the community. Bring your favorite drinks to enjoy while you paint!

Friday, October 10 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

All materials are included in the class fee.