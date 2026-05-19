RSVP for Revolutionary Changes in Jewish Life: How the Changing Roles of Women in Judaism has Changed the World

media release: Levy Summer Series: June 24

Rabbi Paula Winnig, Union of Reform Judaism’s director of congregational consulting and transition services

Rabbi Winnig will discuss how organizations such as synagogue sisterhoods, ordination of women rabbis and cantors has opened the door to revolutionary changes in Jewish practice, theology and influence in the world.

Lunch: Caesar Salad, assorted Artisan Rolls and Mini Muffins choice of entrée: Pan-Fried Walleye with Panko Breadcrumbs or Sun-Dried Tomato and Asparagus Quiche in Puff Pastry, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Stir Fry Vegetables.

Dessert: Door County Cherry Pie a la Mode

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.