ONLINE: 10 for 10

media release: “10 for 10” is a program where local youth are leading conversations around mental health. This year, it takes place October 1-10. The program is based in talking about our own mental health; and how we can be more open, honest, and vulnerable. In addition to the conversations, community members are making 10 commitments over these 10 days to raise awareness.

Jay Kiel (Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries at St. Luke’s Church in Middleton) started the program last year by committing to run 10 miles a day for 10 days. His commitment was an effort to raise awareness of these conversations, and fight the stigma of mental health. Jay and the 10 for 10 team are encouraging the community to take up their own 10 day commitment, and join in talking about our own mental health.

This year’s theme and conversation topics are “breaking down the lies we believe”. Throughout the 10 days, videos will be released on the 10 for 10 page, www.stlukes-elca.org/10for10, with local youth talking about lies we tell ourselves; such as “I’m not enough” or “I must be perfect”. The goal of 10 for 10 is to have open and honest conversations around these topics as a community, while working to break the silence and stigma around mental health.

This is a free resource. All are welcomed and encouraged to use these topics and tools to start your own conversations in your own communities.

If you would like to learn more; you can contact Jay Kiel at jkiel@stlukes-elca.org