Fit Over 50 10th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Imagine Feeling Stronger, More Balanced, and More Energized – No Matter Your Age!

Join us on March 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 AM as we celebrate 10 incredible years of transforming lives in Madison through our Fit Over 50 program!

For a decade, we've helped thousands of residents boost their strength, flexibility, and mobility. Now, we're inviting you to experience firsthand what makes our program so special.

What to Expect:

• Free Workouts & Demos: Get a taste of our safe, effective, and engaging 45-minute trainer-led sessions

• Refreshments & Snacks: Enjoy complimentary treats as you mingle and learn

• Program History: Discover the inspiring journey and success stories behind Fit Over 50

• Community Glimpse: Meet our supportive community and see why our facility is the talk of Madison

Whether you’re curious about starting an exercise program or simply want to experience the best over 50 fitness community in town, this event is for you.

Click the link to secure your spot, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you on March 15!