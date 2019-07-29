100 Black Men of Madison Golf Outing

press release: The 100 Black Men of Madison Annual Golf Outing is one of our signature fundraising events for 2019. The funds from this event will help support all of the programs and services we provide to area youth such Project SOAR, the 100 Scholars Scholarship Program, and the Back to School Celebration 2019.

The Golf Outing format is a four-person best ball scramble. Prizes and awards will be given for the low gross teams, longest drive, closest to the pin, Putting Contest, Hole-in-one opportunities to win a new automobile or motorcycle, and more. Individuals and teams are welcome!

Non-golfers and/or supporters are also invited to attend and support this effort at the dinner portion of this event.

Schedule of Events

10:00 a.m. - Registration

10:30 a.m. - $10,000 Putting Contest

12:00 Noon - Shotgun (Best Ball) Start

5:00 p.m. - Cash Bar/Freshen Up

5:30 p.m. - Awards Dinner

Rain-out Policy: In the unlikely event that the outing is canceled fully due to rain, each golfer will receive a rain check in accordance with Golf Course policy.