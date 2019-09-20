100 Scholars Gala

press release: The Annual Gala of the 100 Black Men of Madison will be staged Friday, 20 September at 6:00 p.m. in support of the "100 Scholars" Initiative.

This premier event will feature a social hour, silent auction, elegant cuisine, and more.The net proceeds from this event will be used to fund the youth programming of the 100 Black Men of Madison.

Suggested Dress Protocol, "After 5:00 Evening Wear" is encouraged. Tickets are $175 per person and $1500 per table. For event questions or scholarship opportunities, please contact president@100blackmenmadison.org