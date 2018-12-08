100 Thanks

press release: Join 100state for our 5th annual year-end event, 100thanks! Come dressed to impress and ready to celebrate a night of innovation, community, and entrepreneurship with your favorite coworking community!

It has been an incredible year of exciting changes, new initiatives, and amazing growth.

100state announced a new Executive and Community director, launched several community initatives, and welcomed new companies, members, and sponsors into our community.

This year, we decided to skip the keynote and go straight to the party! Dance the night away with your favorite coworking community in the sky at Ovation’s gorgeous rooftop Sky Lounge. Tickets are $10 in advance and include two drink tickets. Whether this is your first time or your fifth time attending 100thanks, we cannot wait to celebrate this year to remember with you!