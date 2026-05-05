1000 Friends of Wisconsin 30th Anniversary

media release: Mark your calendars! Join 1000 Friends of Wisconsin on Thursday, October 8, from 5:30p-8:00p at the Goodman Community Center Brassworks Building in Madison, Wisconsin. Our organization will be celebrating 30 years of protecting Wisconsin's natural resources and building healthy communities around the state.

It will be a wonderful chance to reconnect with members and our amazing partners – plus, it will give our staff a chance to share what's on the horizon across our work in land use, housing, and transportation. Watch for more details in the coming months!