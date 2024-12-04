media release: Join 1000 Friends of Wisconsin Wednesday, December 4 from 12-1 (central) for a webinar with Dr. Wes Marshall, professor at the University of Colorado in Denver and author of Killed by a Traffic Engineer! Marshall pulls back the glittering green curtain to reveal that the wizards of traffic engineering are not wizards at all, but just men (and they are still mostly men) who rely on bad science and sketchy data to design the streets and roads we all use. Not only that, he managed to write a 400-page book about traffic engineering that is highly entertaining, easy to read, and often funny.