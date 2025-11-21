12 Angry Jurors

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Written by Reginald Rose, adapted by Sherman L Sergel, and directed by Michael Kelley.

“Oracular Studios invites you to our production of 12 Angry Jurors!

This production brings the classic drama into the modern age with a mixed race and gender jury.

A man is dead. Murdered. Allegedly by his own son, with a switchblade through the heart. It falls to a jury of twelve to determine the boy’s guilt. If he’s found guilty, he will be sentenced to death. Two lives hang in the balance in this American play about the fight for justice.”

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-22 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-22 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-22 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-23 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-24 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-25 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-25 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-25 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12 Angry Jurors - 2026-01-29 19:30:00 ical