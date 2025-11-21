media release: Written by Reginald Rose, adapted by Sherman L Sergel, and directed by Michael Kelley.

“Oracular Studios invites you to our production of 12 Angry Jurors!

This production brings the classic drama into the modern age with a mixed race and gender jury.

A man is dead. Murdered. Allegedly by his own son, with a switchblade through the heart. It falls to a jury of twelve to determine the boy’s guilt. If he’s found guilty, he will be sentenced to death. Two lives hang in the balance in this American play about the fight for justice.”