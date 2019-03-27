press release: Wed. March 27, 7:00 pm Festival Foods (810 E. Washington Ave.) 12th and Delaware – screening of the 2010 documentary about crisis pregnancy centers, this one set on a street corner in Fort Pierce, FL that is adjacent to an actual abortion clinic. P opping up all around the country, t hese FAKE healthcare centers lie to, shame, and intentionally mislead women about their reproductive health choices and block them from obtaining abortions. It is imperative that we educate ourselves about crisis pregnancy centers and discuss how our community can lead campaigns to expose these fake clinics. Followed by a discussion. Hosted by Madison Abortion Defense.