press release: In the following years, 12th Planet became a household name within the global dance music circuit with official releases on Interscope, mad Decent, Monstercat, and OWSLA, as well as support on Skrillex’s Mothership Tours, and stops at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, HARD, and Ultra. Now, following the 10th year Anniversary of SMOG, a stretch of his own headlining dates, and an extensive catalog of work featuring studio time with Korn, Datsik, Zomboy, Skrillex, and more, 12th Planet preps a new arsenal of sounds set to ignite stages and headphones worldwide in the near future.