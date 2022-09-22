13 Months Below Zero

Ever wonder what it’s like to work and live in one of the harshest environments on Earth? Hear a firsthand report from Martin Wolf and Josh Veitch-Michaelis, who spent a year at the South Pole. As winterovers, they were responsible for keeping the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a unique telescope that searches for nearly invisible cosmic messengers, up and running 24/7. This event is FREE and open to the public.