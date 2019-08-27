RSVP for 13 Sedges

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sedges are increasingly popular garden plants. These adaptable and versatile grass-like plants offer design options for any garden. Learn about thirteen top-performing sedges, and then take a walk in the outdoor gardens to see the cutting-edge sedges. Instructor: Phillip Stutz, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 5:30-7pm, Tuesday, September 3

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 27

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
