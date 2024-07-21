media release: Join us at The Glen Golf Park on July 21 from 2-4pm for the Madison Parks Foundation & Madison Parks 130 Years of Madison Parks Celebration.

As we commemorate our rich history of connecting people to green spaces, celebrate our history where public-private partnerships have transformed our park system into a world-class treasure. This event will honor the legacy of those who have contributed to making Madison's parks a world-class treasure. With live music, food carts, yard games, and a movie screening on the ninth hole, this celebration promises a fun-filled day for all. Join us as we continue to support and preserve our beloved parks for generations to come. Let's continue the legacy of stewardship and support for our community's open spaces.

Schedule of Events

Matthew "King" Kiser performing steelpan drums at 2pm

History of The Glen visual presentation

Yard Games at 4pm

Movie: Trolls Band Together at 5pm See Movie posting for details.

Tickets are free, reserve yours now!