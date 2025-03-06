1325: Mansa Musa, Al-Saheli, and How Medieval Africa Helped Shape Modernity
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Professor Suzanne Preston Blier (Allen Whitehill Clowes Professor of Fine Arts and of African and African American Studies, Harvard University) will give the Howard S. Schwartz Memorial Lecture. This lecture is associated with the Department of Art History's Centennial Year celebrations. It is located in L140 in the lower level of the Elvehjem Building at UW-Madison.
