Please join us for a special free screening of "13th," a 2016 documentary from director Ava DuVernay, who explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.

A special Thanks to University of Wisconsin-Madison for sponsoring this event.

Following the movie, there will be a panel discussion featuring: Linda Ketcham, Executive Director of MUM; Judge Everett Mitchell, Dane County Circuit Court Judge; a MUM program participant; and moderated by Leslie Orrantia, Director of Community Relations from the UW-Madison.