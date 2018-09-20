13th
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: In this award-winning documentary, Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. A brief discussion will follow the screening. This film is being presented in partnership with Women’s March Wisconsin, Community Shares of Wisconsin, and the Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies