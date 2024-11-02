Celebrate 20 Years of Creating Art

media release: The Oregon Art Center is open on Friday evenings (6-8 pm, except 11/1), Saturdays, and Sundays (10 am-2 pm) through November, celebrating 20 years as an Oregon-based art organization. We want to take time to thank the community for supporting 14 South Artists! As part of our celebration, the Oregon Art Center will be rolling out a variety of events during November and December. There will be art-related activities for all ages, prizes for kids, door prize drawings for artwork created by our members, a silent auction, and more. Check our website for hours and scheduled events!

More on 14 South Artists:

When Gary Walker and Cindy Hoesly opened Woodland Gallery in downtown Oregon in 2004, local artists walked through their door looking to find an artistic community. Soon after, 14 South Artists was established as an informal association, and local artists found a home.

Legend has it, the name “14 South Artists” derives from a causal comment lamenting the lack of an art association south of Madison where artists could gather to support and learn from each other. At that time, and still today, most of our members live south of Madison in and around the highway 14 corridor, as befitting the name.

Twenty years later, much has changed and yet the initial mission remains the focus of today’s organization: to provide opportunities for meaningful interactions among artists. This core vision has expanded to include outreach to the community and our presence in the downtown has evolved from the original gallery on Main St. to its current home in the Oregon Art Center at 134 Janesville St.

Today, what was once a loose affiliation with a small core of artists is now a non-profit corporation with 60 artists. Our mission has also expanded as we seek to promote the social well-being of our local communities. We advocate for the visual arts by presenting our work to the community, expanding our meaningful interactions between our artists and the general public, and providing educational opportunities for all.

In 2022, we received two generous grants. Funding from a Main Street Bounceback Grant and the Village of Oregon Tourism Council enabled us to lease the historic Pump House under the “Tin Man” water tower, located at 134 Janesville St. where it has been transformed into the Oregon Art Center. Continued financial and community support by many local sponsors has also contributed to our successful growth as an organization.

The main feature of the Oregon Art Center is our Art Gallery, which has proven to be an asset for our members and the community. Since our opening in June of 2022, we have hosted thousands of visitors and have taken part in many local events in support of our vision and our local community. In addition to the fine art on display and for sale in our gallery, we offer an array of art classes and gift items.

After a brief hiatus, we have brought back our popular signature event: The 14 South Regional Art Tour. This event was held September 14 and 15, from 10am-4pm. This event featured 36 artists located at 17 difference venues in and around the Dane County Area. Many of the venues featured demonstrations by artists and tours of the host artist’s studio.

In addition, we want to take time to thank the community at-large for supporting 14 South Artists for the past 20 years! As part of our celebration, the Oregon Art Center will be rolling out a variety of events during November and December. There will be art-related activities for all ages, prizes for kids, door prize drawings for artwork created by our members, a silent auction, and more.

We hope you and your family will join us at the Oregon Art Center as we celebrate the art in our community and in our lives. For more information, please visit our website for details of our schedule of events: http://14southartists.com/