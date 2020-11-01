14 South Artists
to
Firefly Coffeehouse, Oregon 114 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
media release: 14 South Artists will be hosting their annual art show at the Firefly Coffee House in downtown Oregon. The event goes all of November and all of December. This year 11 juried artists from the area will be on display. No admission fee – open to the public in a space that follows the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events