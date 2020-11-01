14 South Artists

Firefly Coffeehouse, Oregon 114 N. Main St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

media release: 14 South Artists will be hosting their annual art show at the Firefly Coffee House in downtown Oregon. The event goes all of November and all of December.  This year 11 juried artists from the area will be on display.  No admission fee – open to the public in a space that follows the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Art Exhibits & Events
