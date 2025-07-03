14th Dalai Lama 90th Birthday Celebration

media release: The Wisconsin Tibetan Association is deeply honored to announce a series of special events celebrating the momentous 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso. Festivities will span the July 4th weekend, attracting participants and well-wishers from across the United States and beyond to Madison, Wisconsin.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the revered spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has devoted his extraordinary life to promoting universal human values, interfaith harmony, and the welfare of all sentient beings. Born on July 6, 1935, his nine decades have been a living testament to resilience, profound wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to peaceful resolution in the face of immense challenges.

A Global Beacon of Non-Violence and Compassion:

For over six decades, following the illegal occupation of Tibet, His Holiness has championed a non-violent approach to the Tibetan struggle, a dedication that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. His philosophy, rooted in the core Buddhist principles of loving-kindness and interconnectedness, emphasizes that true peace stems from inner peace and a profound understanding of universal responsibility.

His Holiness’s teachings transcend religious boundaries, advocating for a secular ethics based on compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, and self-discipline. He has tirelessly engaged in dialogues with scientists, educators, and leaders worldwide, fostering a deeper understanding between diverse cultures and promoting solutions to global challenges that prioritize human dignity and well-being. Among his numerous achievements:

Pioneering the "Middle Way Approach": A pragmatic and mutually beneficial path for resolving the Tibet-China conflict through dialogue, seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet within the framework of the People's Republic of China, allowing Tibetans to preserve their unique culture and religion.

A pragmatic and mutually beneficial path for resolving the Tibet-China conflict through dialogue, seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet within the framework of the People's Republic of China, allowing Tibetans to preserve their unique culture and religion. Championing Human Rights: Consistently advocating for fundamental human rights and freedom, especially for the Tibetan people living under occupation.

Consistently advocating for fundamental human rights and freedom, especially for the Tibetan people living under occupation. Promoting Interfaith Harmony: Engaging in extensive dialogues with leaders of various faiths, fostering mutual respect and understanding to build a more harmonious world.

Engaging in extensive dialogues with leaders of various faiths, fostering mutual respect and understanding to build a more harmonious world. Advocating for Environmental Protection: Being recognized for his concern for global environmental problems, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life and the planet.

Being recognized for his concern for global environmental problems, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life and the planet. Fostering Dialogue Between Science and Spirituality: Actively engaging with leading scientists to explore the human mind, consciousness, and the benefits of contemplative practices, leading to the establishment of the Mind and Life Institute.

Actively engaging with leading scientists to explore the human mind, consciousness, and the benefits of contemplative practices, leading to the establishment of the Mind and Life Institute. Voluntarily Devolving Political Authority: In 2011, His Holiness relinquished his political authority to a democratically elected Tibetan leadership, further strengthening the democratic aspirations of the Tibetan people.

Weekend of Celebrations in Madison and Oregon, WI:

The Wisconsin Tibetan Association has meticulously planned a vibrant series of events to honor this milestone birthday:

Thursday, July 3rd: Sports Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM: The festivities kick off with an opening ceremony for soccer and cricket tournaments at Reindahl Park in Madison, bringing together athletes and enthusiasts from across the country.

Friday, July 4th: Cultural Showcase

Tibetan language and cultural students from Minnesota, Chicago, and Madison will present an array of traditional Tibetan dances and performances at the Alliant Energy Exhibition Hall in Madison. This cultural program highlights the vibrant heritage His Holiness has worked tirelessly to preserve.

Sunday, July 6th: Grand Birthday Celebration and Day of Compassion

9:00 AM: The main birthday celebration begins with a special ceremony in the main temple at Deer Park Buddhist Center in Oregon, WI .

The main birthday celebration begins with a special ceremony in the main temple at . 10:30 AM: A grand celebration will follow, we have attendees from across the U.S. and abroad, gathering to offer prayers for His Holiness's long life and to celebrate his enduring legacy.

In recognition of His Holiness's profound global impact and his deep connection to the Madison community, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison has proclaimed July 6th as "His Holiness the Dalai Lama Day" in Madison. Furthermore, Dane County Executive Melissa Agard has proclaimed the period from July 6, 2025, to July 5, 2026, as the "Year of Compassion" in honor of His Holiness's 90th birthday, and July 6, 2025, as the "Day of Compassion." These proclamations underscore the deep respect and admiration for His Holiness's message of peace and kindness within the local community.

The Wisconsin Tibetan Association invites all members of the media to join us in honoring this extraordinary individual and his enduring message of peace, non-violence, and compassion that continues to inspire millions worldwide.