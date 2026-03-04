15 Years of Fighting Off Invasive Species in Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Media Release: Join conservation expert Tom Bernthal for a compelling look at the 30-year story of events that have brought us the restored sedge meadow wetlands we have in Pheasant Branch Conservancy today. Learn how sustained community effort continues to restore and protect this treasured landscape and the plans for the next decade of stewardship.

Tom Bernthal retired from the Wisconsin DNR as the ﻿﻿Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Coordinator. He currently works as a volunteer on wetland inventory, restoration and conservation projects with the Friends of Pheasant Branch and The Prairie Enthusiasts.

Registration preferred.