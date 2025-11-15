media release: The final celebration of Madison Public Library’s 150th Anniversary in 2025 will take the form of an art show highlighting literacy, history, and the wealth of local art connections the library has made over the past 12 years through The Bubbler. 150 Artists x 150 Years brings together a diverse and exciting range of artwork celebrating creativity, literacy, and community.

The Bubbler at Madison Public Library launched in 2013 with a huge, community-focused art show as Central Library reopened to the public after its renovation. Now, more than a decade later, exhibiting artists in the 150 Artists x 150 Years show will include many who have contributed to Bubbler programming across all Madison Public Library locations over the years—through residencies, workshops, exhibitions, and more, alongside other members of the broader Madison arts community.

Each artist was assigned a specific year from the library’s history (1875–2025) and then were invited to create a new artwork inspired by a word first recorded or added to the dictionary during that year. These selected words, tracing 150 years of evolving language, have sparked a dynamic collection of innovative, playful and thought-provoking artworks.

See a full list of artists and their accompanying words

“Being able to reconnect with so many artists for this milestone exhibition shows how important connection is for each and every one of us. Our libraries offer myriad spaces for exploration, expression, and so much more,” said Head Bubblerarian Trent Miller. “Language can be a snapshot into a moment in history and while this show definitely offers that, it also feels like a creative springboard into what’s possible for the future we’re all building together.”

Beginning Saturday, November 15, seven library locations (Alicia Ashman, Central, Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne, Meadowridge, Pinney, and Sequoya Libraries) will showcase these pieces for the community to enjoy, through Feb. 28. Once the show opens, visitors can pick up a printed guide highlighting each artist’s name, their year, which library location is hosting their work, and what their inspiration word was.

150th Anniversary Final Events

To kick off the 150 Artists x 150 Years exhibition, Madison Public Library is hosting two final gatherings celebrating the 150th Anniversary of Madison Public Library through art, literacy, and history at Central Library in December.

“These gatherings will be a final opportunity for us to thank the community for their support this year, and in all of the years leading up to this point,” said Library Director Tana Elias. “Madison Public Library has a history of being a hub of culture, art, and community, and it feels right to center the joy of words and a diversity of perspectives through the 150 Artists x 150 Years show to wrap up this historic year."

The public is invited to view the exhibition, meet the artists, and enjoy interactive hands-on art activities for all ages as the library reflects on a year of celebration and 150 years of impact.

Friday 150th Celebration: Friday, December 5, 7-9pm | Central Library

Come view the exhibition, meet the artists, and enjoy interactive hands-on art activities for all ages as the library reflects on a year of celebration and 150 years of impact. Remarks will be made by Library Director Tana Elias, Madison Public Library Foundation Director Conor Moran, and more.

Light refreshments will be served. No registration required.

Saturday 150th Celebration: Saturday, December 6, 10am - 12pm | Central Library

Come view the exhibition, meet the artists, and enjoy interactive hands-on art activities for all ages as the library reflects on a year of celebration and 150 years of impact.

Light refreshments will be served. No registration required.