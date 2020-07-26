16th Senate District and 48th Assembly District Candidates Forum

press release: A Challenging Future: What Lies Ahead for Wisconsin’s Legislature

EAST SIDE PROGRESSIVES (ESP) is hosting a VIRTUAL CANDIDATE FORUM on Sunday, July 26, 3:00-5:00 pm The forum will include candidates for the 16th District Senate seat currently held by Senator Mark Miller as well as for the 48th Assembly seat currently held by Representative Melissa Sargent. All candidates who have a primary opponent(s) in the August 11 election will participate.

ESP will be holding a virtual forum for the first time, but with the reputation of ESP as the “go-to” organization sponsoring political candidate forums on the eastside, we will uphold that reputation. This ZOOM forum will be fast-paced and informative. All candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and, then, to conclude with a two-minute wrap-up. In between each group of candidates will answer pre-selected questions. The Senate candidates will begin the forum at 3:00 pm, followed by the Assembly candidates at approximately 3:45.

Please Register Here: https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJUrcOyqqTkiHNM_ dUvCsJlRZsT7rlqFP3x8