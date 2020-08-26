19th Amendment Centennial Bell-Ringing

press release: On Wednesday, August 26, at noon, the Wisconsin Governor’s 19th Amendment Centennial Committee is planning to reenact the August 1920 ringing of bells to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Centennial Committee will share brief remarks outside the Capitol in Madison at noon on what is now celebrated as Women’s Equality Day, August 26. Community bells will ring to celebrate the enfranchisement of women, just as they did 100 years ago as reported by the Madison Capital Times in 1920. Local Leagues are also busy planning similar ringing of bells on August 26 at noon in their communities.

Visit the Committee’s website, womenvotewi.wi.gov, for event information.