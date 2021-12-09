ONLINE: 19th Century Divos

press release: During the 20/21 Digital Season, we took a close look at some great opera divas; now we turn the spotlight to the divos. Join Kathryn for a look at some famous tenors and baritones from the 19th century – the ones who created great roles, the ones who went on to run opera companies, and the ones you have never heard about. Cute pet photos will be included, as always.

Watch the talk live at 7pm Central on December 9 for the chance to ask questions; the talk will then remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.