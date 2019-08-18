press release: Finally! A race you can handle!

Join us as we experience all the perks of running a race, but with very little of the actually running. White Claw presents the .1K Resistance Run from the High Noon Saloon to The Sylvee (yeah, thats only about a block). Come in whatever shape or form your summer body is in, no training required. Pre-party to start at the High Noon Saloon, and the “run” will occur at the 700 block of E. Main Street into the Sylvee. Be rewarded for all your hard work with a commemorative medal, photo booth opps, some Ian’s Pizza and a performance by Pork Tornadoes.

See you at the finish line. You can do it. I promise.

Presented by White Claw, The Resistance 106.7, FPC Live, Madison Top Company, Ian's Pizza Madison and BUBBL'R.

- Participants will receive a race-day pack that includes a shirt, a .1K Race Day sticker (to show off your athletic ability with pride) and promo swag. Participants will also receive a medal and entry into the Sylvee for a post-race performance by The Pork Tornadoes.

- Order must be placed by Friday, August 2 to guarantee a shirt.

- Race-day pack will be available for pick-up from 10AM - 11AM the morning of the event on August 18, 2019. Purchaser must provide valid ID to pick up all race-day packets purchased in their order.