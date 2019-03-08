press release:$10 admission; CDs Sold Separately

Celebrating the release of her newest cd, Carolynn Schwartz Black presents “Nice Work If You Can Get It” (all Gershwin tunes) with Lo Marie and Cliff Frederiksen.

2 Broads 1 Band is as it sounds: singers Lo Marie and Carolynn Schwartz Black accompanied by some of the finest jazz musicians Madison has to offer. Whether singing solo or together, these dames showcase the bawdy, sultry, and sweet side of standards. 2 Broads 1 Band has a little something for every jazz fan!

https://www.facebook.com/2Broads1Band/

https://www.youtube.com/user/Carolynnin

https://soundcloud.com/carolynn-schwartz-black