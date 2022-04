Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: $2 Broom is the electro-acoustic improv ensemble at UW-Madison. Featuring Sahada Buckley, Joseph Callahan, Atreyo Chakrabarty, Emma Dayhuff, Trace Johnson, Karelyn Malliet, Jeremy Peplinski, Joseph Peplinski, and Tabito Suzuki. Daniel Grabois, director.