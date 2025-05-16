media release: 2 for the show, featuring Nick Matthews and Jenny Addison is a 2 piece guitar duo playing classic 70’s rock, country and folk. We cover old tunes from well known bands like The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Loggins and Messina, but also feature new tunes from artists like Brandie Carlile. Nick and Jenny have played in a variety of bands in and around the Madison area for several decades.

× Expand courtesy 2 for the Show 2 for the Show and guitars. 2 for the Show (from left): Nick Matthews and Jenny Addison.