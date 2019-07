press release: Sauk County Art Association’s Annual Member Challenge Exhibit, 20-20 or Twenty-Twenty, will be on display February 13-27, 2020, at The Green Vine ice cream parlor and sandwich shop, 102 4th Ave., Baraboo (open every day but Sunday). Visitors are invited to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. All are welcome to an artist reception at The Green Vine on February 15 1:00-4:00pm