20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Some of the best bands in Dane county are coming together for a live music showcase at Liquid. 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, and Seilies co-headline this event. Liquid and Ruby stages will have bands performing until 2:00am. We believe in cultivating the music scene in Madison throughout all genres. Liquid is returning to its roots by putting more energy into live music concerts.

https://www.facebook.com/events/851836292792314

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies - 2023-01-07 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies - 2023-01-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies - 2023-01-07 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies - 2023-01-07 21:00:00 ical