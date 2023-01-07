20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, Seilies
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Some of the best bands in Dane county are coming together for a live music showcase at Liquid. 20 Minute Mission, Un-Broken, At the Wayside, Colorado Ave, Common Threads, Ron’s Supper Club, and Seilies co-headline this event. Liquid and Ruby stages will have bands performing until 2:00am. We believe in cultivating the music scene in Madison throughout all genres. Liquid is returning to its roots by putting more energy into live music concerts.
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com