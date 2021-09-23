ONLINE: 20 Years of the War on Terror: Imperialism, Islamophobia and US Defeat in Afghanistan

press release: Speakers:

Tariq Ali is an activist, writer, historian and public intellectual. He is a member of the editorial boards of New Left Review and Sin Permiso, and is the author of many books, including Pakistan: Military Rule or People’s Power, Clash of Fundamentalisms: Crusades, Jihads and Modernity, Bush in Babylon, and Conversations with Edward Said.

Anand Gopal is a journalist and the author of No Good Men Among the Living: America, the Taliban and the War Through Afghan Eyes, which was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. Gopal has reported for The New York Times, The Atlantic and Harpers, and is notable for being one of the few journalists to have embedded with the Taliban.

Deepa Kumar is recognized as a leading scholar on Islamophobia internationally. She is a Professor of Media Studies at Rutgers University, and a revised version of her second book, Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire: 20 Years Since 9/11, was recently released by Verso. The first edition was translated into five languages.

Arun Kundnani, is the author of The Muslims are Coming! Islamophobia, Extremism, and the Domestic War on Terror (Verso, 2014) and The End of Tolerance: Racism in 21st Century Britain (Pluto, 2007), which was selected as a New Statesman book of the year. He has written for The Nation, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and Vice. He is former editor of the journal Race & Class.

CO-SPONSORED BY CONTER