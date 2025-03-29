media release: Bartell Film Series classics. $5.

2001: A Space Odyssey”

Rated G. 2h 29m

presented in the original 1968 theatrical version, including one 10-minute intermission

An imposing black structure provides a connection between the past and the future in this enigmatic adaptation of a short story by revered sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke. When Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and other astronauts are sent on a mysterious mission, their ship’s computer system, HAL, begins to display increasingly strange behavior, leading up to a tense showdown between man and machine that results in a mind-bending trek through space and time.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

General Seating. Presented on the Drury Stage.