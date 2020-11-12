ONLINE: 2020: A World Crisis?

press release: Thursday, November 12, 4pm [REGISTER HERE]

ADAM TOOZE is the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of History at Columbia University. From a start in modern German history with a special focus on the history of economics and economic history his interests have widened to take in a range of themes in political, intellectual and military history, across a canvass stretching from Europe across the Atlantic. He is the author of Statistics and the German State 1900-1945: The Making of Modern Economic Knowledge, Wages of Destruction: The Making and Breaking of the Nazi Economy, The Deluge: The Great War and the Remaking of the Global Order, 1916-1931, and most recently, Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.